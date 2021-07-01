Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 290,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $110.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.80 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.