Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $3,206,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $2,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $219.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $164.66 and a one year high of $231.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.28.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

