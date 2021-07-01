Reliant Wealth Planning Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Reliant Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 297,581 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,971,000 after acquiring an additional 59,443 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,405,000 after buying an additional 145,233 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,817 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.89.

