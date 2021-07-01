Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $122.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.55. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

