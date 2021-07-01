Analysts Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.06. Perion Network posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PERI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Perion Network by 393.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.07 million, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.06. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

