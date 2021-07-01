Winmill & CO. Inc. Invests $2.86 Million in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 54,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 88,236 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after purchasing an additional 367,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,404. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,975. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

