Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $198.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $200.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

