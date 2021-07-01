Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 460,355 shares of company stock valued at $64,402,150. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $141.96 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

