CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $13,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in CarMax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,378. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

