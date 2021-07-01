First Manhattan Co. Sells 650 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,586,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,303,000 after acquiring an additional 732,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 2,296.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,580,000 after buying an additional 510,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $133.32. 7,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,021. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.22. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several research firms have commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.