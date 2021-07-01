Family Management Corp Invests $238,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 20.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Duke Energy by 86.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 209,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after buying an additional 97,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $98.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,979. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

