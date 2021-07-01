Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) PT Raised to $61.00

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) had its price target upped by analysts at Benchmark from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MLHR stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,366. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,738 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,014,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,203,000 after purchasing an additional 779,067 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,149,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,318,000 after purchasing an additional 76,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Herman Miller by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,345,000 after buying an additional 49,703 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth $32,992,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

