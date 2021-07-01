Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $237.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $162.79 and a 12-month high of $238.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

