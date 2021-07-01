Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 37.9% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $62.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,177. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.