7,692 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Baidu by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.80. 8,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,657. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.