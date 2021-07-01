APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 202,505 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,043,132 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 202,505 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $124,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.14. The stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $592,439.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,396,183.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,098 shares of company stock worth $1,960,410 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.