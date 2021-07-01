Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 940,963 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STX. Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Shares of STX opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.84. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

