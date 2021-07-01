Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Flotek Industries stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.44.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 65.46% and a negative net margin of 177.57%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 278,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 92,061 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

