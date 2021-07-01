$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Shaw Communications posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJR opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

