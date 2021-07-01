Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,127 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,079 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after purchasing an additional 911,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.26 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.