Plancorp LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.8% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 412,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,845,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $355.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

