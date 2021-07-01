Plancorp LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 48,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,288,000 after purchasing an additional 86,017 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.05. 6,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,640. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

