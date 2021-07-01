Winmill & CO. Inc. Buys 7,450 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance accounts for 3.4% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 108,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after acquiring an additional 313,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

CACC traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $453.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,028. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.60.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

