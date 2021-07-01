Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,007,489. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

