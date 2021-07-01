Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 324.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.43. 427,689 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.07.

