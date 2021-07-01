iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stock Holdings Increased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 546,633.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

FALN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,261. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

