Joint Ventures (JOINT) One Day Volume Tops $11,528.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $45,547.75 and approximately $11,528.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00053745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.80 or 0.00713264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.61 or 0.07607459 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

