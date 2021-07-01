Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives $47.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 142,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 37.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 104.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,245,000 after purchasing an additional 799,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $79.13. 4,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,686. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $80.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.64.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

