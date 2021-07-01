Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Lowered by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.26. The company has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

