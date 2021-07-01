Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 2.7% After Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shares traded down 2.7% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.66. 201,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 55,529,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

Specifically, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,610,605 shares of company stock worth $196,766,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.74.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,565,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.