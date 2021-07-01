China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

CEA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. 9,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,993. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.40. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. Analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in China Eastern Airlines by 3,075.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 51,916 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

