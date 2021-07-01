Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $939,000.

NYSE WNS traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $80.17. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,032. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.72. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.61.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.