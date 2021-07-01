Credit Suisse Group Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $275.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.52.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $233.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

