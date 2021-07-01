Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 194.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 98,072 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.49% of Orion Group worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Orion Group by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 154,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,166 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Orion Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 96,315 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Orion Group by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:ORN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 63,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,634. The company has a market cap of $175.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.