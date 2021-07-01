Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Stake Reduced by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.47% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJAN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,623. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.67. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94.

