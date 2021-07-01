Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Resources Connection by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after buying an additional 360,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Resources Connection by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 152,553 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 23.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 100,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.43. 503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,341. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $473.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

