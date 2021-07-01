12,849 Shares in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Kelly Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KELYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KELYA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,892. The stock has a market cap of $959.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.08. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

