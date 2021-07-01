Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 2,698 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Celestica by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 8.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.45.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

