Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Up to $6.72

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.99. Berry shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 507 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRY shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Get Berry alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $559.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Berry Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Berry by 66.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 1,373.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 165,853 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.