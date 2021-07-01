Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $114.24

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $114.24, but opened at $120.00. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $118.80, with a volume of 575 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.90.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.