Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $114.24

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $114.24, but opened at $120.00. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $118.80, with a volume of 575 shares changing hands.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.90.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.
About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.