Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Gap Up to $4.39

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.75. Orchard Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 8,562 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $530.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.