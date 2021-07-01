Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.27

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 169788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 29,071 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 426,540 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

