CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

NASDAQ:CHSCO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.44. 85,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,139. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53. CHS has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $29.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

