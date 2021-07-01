Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.44

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $318.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

