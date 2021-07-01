DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.90 ($21.06).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIC. Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of DIC traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €14.57 ($17.14). 74,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 1 year high of €16.84 ($19.81). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.94.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

