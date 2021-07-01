Analysts Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) PT at £163.45

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £164.12 ($214.42).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a £131 ($171.15) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £193 ($252.16) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of FLTR stock traded up GBX 340 ($4.44) during midday trading on Friday, reaching £134.85 ($176.18). 119,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,925. The business’s 50 day moving average price is £137.44. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of £104.22 ($136.17) and a 1-year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The stock has a market cap of £23.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.28.

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total value of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

