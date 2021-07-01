Flputnam Investment Management Co. Invests $2.62 Million in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WHR opened at $218.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $126.88 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

