SushiSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $205.22 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $935.24 million and approximately $205.22 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $7.35 or 0.00022187 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00053699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00710914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.47 or 0.07629712 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 226,362,777 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

