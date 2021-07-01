Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,217 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

