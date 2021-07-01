W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Position Trimmed by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after acquiring an additional 216,408 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NYSE:WRB opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $82.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.